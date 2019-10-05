RBI governor: Nothing to panic about banking system

Allaying fears of any threat to the banking system, Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday asked the public not to panic as the entire banking system, including cooperative ones, continue to remain sound and stable. Das also said in the wake of the crisis at Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, the RBI is reviewing the existing regulatory framework for cooperative banks and will discuss the matter with the government.

The statement assumes importance as PMC is the 24th cooperative bank to be placed under RBI administrators in 2019 and there are many regulatory and administrative gaps in the system as the states have a big say in their matters. Also, there is political interference in their functioning. “So far as the RBI is concerned, I would like to make it very clear that our banking sector remains sound and stable and there is no reason for any unnecessary panic,” Das told reporters at the customary post-policy presser. He said sometimes unnecessary rumours can create panic and urged the public to not to pay attention to them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever