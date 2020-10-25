RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, tests positive for COVID-19

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.

Tweeting about his condition, Das, 63, informed that he will continue to work from isolation.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone.”

Shaktikanta Das and the entire staff have been working from office ever since the lockdown started in March.

