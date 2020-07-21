RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, check at rajresults.nic.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the RBSE class 12th Arts results today. The RBSE class 12th Arts results were declared at around 3.15 pm.

A total of 90.70 percent of students have passed the RBSE class 12th Arts exam. Out of the 580725 students who took the RBSE class 12th Arts exam, 526726 have passed.

Earlier, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had taken to Twitter to inform students that the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 will be declared at around 3.15 pm on June 21.

à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤ªà¤¹à¤° 3.15 à¤¬à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤®à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¶à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤·à¤¾ à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤¡, à¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤° à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¡à¤°à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤²à¤¾ à¤µà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¥¤ à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤¡ à¤ÂÂÂ à¤§à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤· à¤¡à¥ÂÂÂà¤ªà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤®à¥¤ — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 21, 2020

Students who appeared for the RBSE 12th Arts board examination can check their results at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020:

Visit the official website at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on 'RBSE 12th Arts Results' link

Enter your credentials and log in

Your RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 will appear on screen

Take a print out of the results for future reference

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the nationwide-lockdown, shools in Rajasthan affiliated to RBSE have been advised to not release the RBSE class 12th Arts results on noticeboards, in order to avoid gathering of students on campus.

This year, the Rajasthan board declared the RBSE class 12 Science and Commerce results on July 8 and 13 respectively. According to RBSE, a total of 36,551 students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce board examination. Out of this, 94.49 percent of students passed.

While 2,39,800 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 12 science exam this year, of which 91.96 percent of students passed.

In order to clear the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020, students need to achieve at least 33 percent marks in each subject. While those subjects that have different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately. Last year, the overall pass percentage of RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result was lower than that of 94.65 percent in 2018.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news