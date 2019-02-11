Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos mocks Griezmann's goal celebration

football

Ramos scored his team's second goal from the penalty spot in the first half and then mocked the French forward by doing a 'Fortnite' for his celebration

Atletico's Antoine Griezmann

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos took a swipe at Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann after his team's 3-1 win over their rivals on Saturday. Ramos scored his team's second goal from the penalty spot in the first half and then mocked the French forward by doing a 'Fortnite' for his celebration. Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.



Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos

The Atletico star is a big fan of the game and performed one of its moves during the 2018 FIFA World Cup that France won - Griezmann did the 'Take the L' dance (right) in the final against Croatia. With the win, Real Madrid moved to second place, ahead of Atletico in the Spanish League table.

