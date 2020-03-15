Reasons why Alia Bhatt is a star and yet as simple as you, me, and us!

Alia Bhatt has erred publicly on multiple occasions, and she even had the guts to own up to her unintentional blunders, and that's what makes her a star and also as simple as you, me, and us! She had a flying start at the movies with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. But given the brutality of the nation and especially the nation on social media that began to bloom, your one mistake can rip you apart and that's exactly what happened to this actor.

She owned up to them, laughed about them, and that's exactly what makes her one of the most admirable actors in the industry today. More than her performances and films, it's her real-life mien that's the source of aspiring actors and fans' inspiration.

Here are some instances that cannot be forgotten and shouldn't be either:

1. Who's The President Of India

This is one question that will always chuckle you up and also the actress herself. In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 4, when the host and mentor Karan Johar asked in the Koffee Quiz segment who the President of India is, Bhatt named Prithviraj Chauhan. Little did fans notice Dhawan said, Manmohan Singh. As fate would have it, it was Bhatt who came under the scrutiny of the trolls.

Nonchalantly taking the memes on her chin, she went on to embrace her unintentional and unforgiving blunder by making a video called- Genius Of The Year. It was the perfect art of self-depreciation that sadly seems to be fading away from Bollywood.

2. The Burp

Again, on the same show, she shared the couch with Deepika Padukone and midway burped so loudly, it gave a feeling of shock and surprise to both the artists. Johar rolled his eyes while Padukone couldn't control her laugher. Bhatt is one of those few stars that doesn't take her clout too seriously. She's as unfazed and insouciant as one can get.

3. Breaking Down In Public

While promoting her film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone said the Bollywood industry isn't as glamourous and easy as it looks. The actress has publicly broken down on multiple occasions while talking about dealing with depression. Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen has also suffered from the same ever since she was 12. She recently spoke about not being able to share this news with Alia earlier. And talking about this in an interaction, Alia broke down and felt guilty of not being able to be there for her when she needed someone the most. It was a glimpse of how vulnerable the biggest of stars in the country can be. Their infallible mien and aura are merely limited to the celluloid.

4. Confessions About Crush

What is lovely about Alia is the childlike quality that makes her very endearing. Apart from a few frothy moments, one more factor that has driven her interviews is her confessions about her crush on Ranbir Kapoor. This has been happening ever since she stepped into the land of Bollywood. She met him for the first time when she was 15 and had a crush on him ever since then. And what's more lovely is to know that her mobile wallpaper has a picture of the two passionately kissing each other. Way to go!

2020 is going to be a very special year for the actress as she works with some of the best in the business in some of the biggest films. She has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi coming up, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, and then SS Rajamouli's RRR and Karan Johar's Takht for 2021!

