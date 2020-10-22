Rebecca Adlington's unique lockdown experience with ex-husband, 'extended' family

British swimming legend Rebecca Adlington, 31, believes a unique lockdown experience with her 'extended' family has helped raise her daughter, Summer, five, well. In the last six months, pregnant Adlington has spent a lot of time with ex-husband Harry Needs, his gay partner Michael Gunning, 26, and her beau, Andrew Parsons, 31.

Adlington split from Harry in 2016. Needs announced he was bisexual earlier this year. However, the couple have been in touch throughout and are enjoying their co-parenting duties as Summer spending three days with Harry and then three with her.



"We are so on board when it comes to Summer. And Harry is so good with her. She gets the best of both worlds. She's always surrounded by educational toys and stuff," said Adlington. Like most children her age, Summer is a fussy eater, and here too, Needs comes to Adlington's rescue.

"Summer only wanted pesto pasta and I kept giving her that and it's not too healthy. But Harry is an incredible cook and that really helps. He's vegan so when she goes to daddy's house, she'll eat broccoli. Now she likes green beans too," explained Adlington.

