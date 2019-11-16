Rebekah hits out at Coleen with cryptic message

British model Rebekah Vardy, wife of English footballer Jamie Vardy, recently hit out at Coleen Rooney, spouse of former England captain, Wayne with a cryptic message and said her enemies will destroy themselves. Rebekah, 37, was involved in a row with Coleen after the latter accused the former of leaking news to the media. "Allow your enemies their space to hate; they will destroy themselves in the process," Rebekah wrote on Instagram.

Coleen had set up a sting to find out who was leaking stories about her and took to Instagram to reveal Rebekah as the source. "Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into The Sun. And you know what, they did. I have saved all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's… Rebekah Vardy's account," she wrote.

