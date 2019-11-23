Rebekah Vardy posts picture of baby scan on social media

British model Rebekah Vardy, wife of English footballer Jamie Vardy, Instagrammed this picture (right) of her unborn baby recently and revealed excitement on the arrival of her fifth child.

She captioned the picture: "Hello baby...We can't wait to meet you."

The couple are already parents to Sofia, five, and Finley, two. The model also has two kids Megan, 13, and Taylor, nine, with screenwriter Mark Godden, while Jamie is also a father to Ella, nine, with actress Emma Daggett.

