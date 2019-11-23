MENU

Rebekah Vardy posts picture of baby scan on social media

Updated: Nov 23, 2019, 14:58 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

English footballer Jamie Vardy, Instagrammed the picture

Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy

British model Rebekah Vardy, wife of English footballer Jamie Vardy, Instagrammed this picture (right) of her unborn baby recently and revealed excitement on the arrival of her fifth child.

She captioned the picture: "Hello baby...We can't wait to meet you."

The couple are already parents to Sofia, five, and Finley, two. The model also has two kids Megan, 13, and Taylor, nine, with screenwriter Mark Godden, while Jamie is also a father to Ella, nine, with actress Emma Daggett.

