Rebel Wilson concludes Year of Health at medical wellness, detox centre

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is closing out her "Year of Health" where it started -- at a luxury medical detox and wellness centre in Australia. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star began 2020 with a stay at VivaMayr, where she vowed to lose weight and dedicate herself to healthy choices for the remainder of the year. As 2020 draws to a close, People Magazine reported that Wilson booked another stay at the centre to help her reach her goal weight and set herself up for success in the coming year.

"I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr," she told the outlet.

The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor went on to note that, in addition to losing the "last two kilos," she hopes to boost her immune system as well.

Utilising the steam room and swimming laps in the pool, Wilson has been spending her time at VivaMayr over the past week going on lakeside hikes, as per People Magazine.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star shared one of her swimming workouts on Instagram where she highlighted the picturesque location.

"Pre-selection training pumping @arianagrande, snow outside but in here at the pool it's [fire] @vivamayraltaussee," she wrote.

As reported by Fox News, the homestretch stay at VivaMayr puts an end to the Australian actor's promise to document her journey on social media in an effort to inspire others to take exercise and food choices more seriously.

Wilson revealed she lost 40 lbs over the course of the year.

Earlier this month, the comedian and writer made a virtual appearance at 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and dished on her weight loss journey.

She told the 'Charlie's Angels' star, "I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating donuts."

"So I was working on the mental side of things -- why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth? And then on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs. It was delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Wilson said that, while she still has her goal number in mind, she'll be taking things slowly and appreciating all her body can do.

She asserted, "I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever