Recharge yourself with yoga in the forest hills of Tala

The experience keeps in mind the true spirit of glamping, combining rustic charm with nature

Gain from the benefits of yoga and the experience of maestro Tarini Menezes in a scenic location that will leave you feeling refreshed and relaxed. The Glampsite at Forest Hills, Tala, in the Sahyadris is a nature-meets-nurture ca­mpground that provides just enough luxury to be comfortable (plush bathroom and beds with crisp linens), yet maintains its adventurous spirit (nature trails and excursions).

Each of the four yoga sessions (one restorative, and three vinyasa), has been designed to work on a particular body part or an asana. The experience keeps in mind the true spirit of glamping, combining rustic charm with nature. This is where you maintain health and bust stress.

ON: February 8 to 10

AT: Taraste, Pitasai Kumbet Road, Raigad.

CALL: 9820932329

COST: Rs 18,500 (plus taxes)

