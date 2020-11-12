Recipes for Diwali card parties

Pan-seared zucchini kebab

Diwali card parties call for snacks — light, but filling — that one can nibble on while calculating each other's moves. Head chef of Santé Spa Cuisine, Arnez Driver, suggests whipping up some pan-seared zucchini kebabs. "The shape of the tikkis resembles poker chips. It's like a burst of flavours in your mouth, like a firecracker. Moreover, it's healthy and easy on your waistline," he adds.

Serves: Two people

Ingredients

100 gm yellow zucchini 100 gm green zucchini

1 tbsp minced garlic

60 gm paneer

5 gm chopped coriander 2 tbsp green peas (crushed) 3 gm salt

5 gm chopped green chillies

3 gm home-made garam masala

10 gm olive oil

Method

Grate the green and yellow zucchini and squeeze out the water. Grate the paneer. Remove as much moisture and water content from the zucchini and paneer to get a firm mixture. Add all the ingredients to a mixing bowl and combine into a smooth mixture; check the seasoning. Divide the mix into tikkis of about 20 gm each. Grease a non-stick pan on medium heat with oil. Sear the tikkis well on both sides till golden brown. Serve hot with a side of pudina or imli chutney.

Kaju katli truffles

Whether you win or lose, it's always nice to end things on a sweet note. Rachel Goenka, CEO and founder of The Chocolate Spoon Company, shares a spin on an all-time favourite mithai with her kaju katli truffles. About the recipe, which is part of her book Adventures with Mithai, she says, "They are simple to make and a great way to impress guests. They are also a great idea for a homemade gift."

Serves: 12 pieces

Ingredients

200 gm kaju katli

20 gm cream cheese 100 gm dark chocolate Silver leaf (varq)

Method

Chop the kaju katli into small pieces, and using the back of a spoon or a fork, gently mash it. Ensure the mithai is at room temperature so that it can be mashed easily. Now, add a little bit of cream cheese to loosen the kaju katli pieces. Stir in the remaining cream cheese until it forms an even paste. Store in the fridge for about 30 minutes. Measure 15 gm of the filling for each truffle (10 gm for smaller truffles) and roll into even balls. Transfer these to a tray, cover with a cling film and set them in the freezer for 10 minutes. Melt the dark chocolate over a double boiler; stir at intervals to make sure it melts evenly. Set it aside. Using a skewer, dip each truffle into the melted dark chocolate until coated completely. Lift it out and let the excess chocolate drip off. Place the coated truffles on baking paper and store in the fridge to set. Garnish with a silver leaf once the truffles have set.

Dhanteras shot

What's a card games party without some spirit-filled luck? Nilesh Patel, beverage head (west), Impresario Handmade Restaurants, suggests taking rounds of Dhanteras shots. "Diwali is all about sharing happiness with loved ones, and what better way to do it than a shot of saffron-infused vodka, which gives the drink its golden hue. Paired along with the sweetness of cardamom, it is a great festive flavour. It's as good as having a mouthful of mithai," he shares.

Ingredients

60 ml

saffron-infused vodka 20 ml cardamom syrup 5 ml citric acid or lime juice

Method

Mix all the ingredients and shake well with ice. Serve it in chilled cutting glass and garnish with a gold chocolate coin.

