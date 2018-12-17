Red Alert! Sara Ali Khan looks smokin' hot in this dress

bollywood-fashion

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to post her picture in a sultry red dress

Sara Ali Khan in her red dress. Pictures courtesy/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account

Bollywood's newest member Sara Ali Khan who is currently riding high on the success of her debut film Kedarnath is making heads turn as she promotes her next Simmba.

Recently, Sara took to Instagram to post her picture in a sultry red dress. The actress was donning a red bodycon dress which fits her well with a low neckline and puffed shoulders. Increasing the mercury levels, Sara completed her look with side-swept hair, a gold ring, and red stilettoes. For her makeup, Sara opted for a thin stroke of eyeliner, a dash of mascara and glossy scarlet lips. With elongated gold loops, this look is sultry and hot.

The actress is just a movie old but her sartorial picks have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The actress can pull off just any look — be it a floral applique lehenga or a sharara-top combo — with absolute grace and finesse, the actor has been giving us some major fashion goals, one appearance at a time.

In a very short span of time, Sara Ali Khan has gained an incredible fanbase amongst the youngsters after her debut performance in Kedarnath received an exceptional response.

Now, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her second release of the year with Simmba. After Kedarnath, there is tremendous excitement to witness the young actress in an all new avatar, the anticipation has just doubled up after the recently released song Aankh Maarey.

