Red Devils on a roll

Paris: Teenager Mason Greenwood scored as Manchester United cruised into the Europa League last 32 with a 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford on Thursday, while Celtic stunned Lazio with a last-gasp goal in Rome to progress. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United knew that a third victory in four Group L games would be enough to send them through. Greenwood, 18, broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a cool finish to score his third goal of the season and second in this competition.

Anthony Martial doubled the advantage after the half-hour mark with a brilliant individual goal, before Marcus Rashford lashed home the third four minutes after the interval. The comfortable victory saw United bounce back after a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth last weekend had ended a three-game winning run. "I think it was a good performance, but there are things we can improve on," Rashford said. "We managed to score three goals, but it could have been a lot more."

Z Alkmaar thrashed Astana 5-0 in Kazakhstan to keep control of the race for second place in Group L behind United, eliminating their hosts and moving four points clear of Partizan. Olivier Ntcham scored a dramatic injury-time winner to grab Celtic a 2-1 victory at Lazio. Neil Lennon’s outfit remain top of Group E with two games remaining, seven points clear of third-placed Lazio after their second straight win over the Romans. "It’s great to have qualified with two games to spare," Celtic manager Lennon told uefa.com.

Other key results

Rangers 2-0 Porto

Feyenoord 1-1 Young Boys

Wolfsburg 1-3 Gent

Turkey 4-0 Moldova

Monchengladbach 2-1 Roma

