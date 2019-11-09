Red Devils on a roll
Greenwood, Martial, Rashford on target as Manchester United beat Partizan Belgrade 3-0 to power into Last 32; Celtic progress too with 2-1 win over Lazio
Paris: Teenager Mason Greenwood scored as Manchester United cruised into the Europa League last 32 with a 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford on Thursday, while Celtic stunned Lazio with a last-gasp goal in Rome to progress. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United knew that a third victory in four Group L games would be enough to send them through. Greenwood, 18, broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a cool finish to score his third goal of the season and second in this competition.
Anthony Martial doubled the advantage after the half-hour mark with a brilliant individual goal, before Marcus Rashford lashed home the third four minutes after the interval. The comfortable victory saw United bounce back after a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth last weekend had ended a three-game winning run. "I think it was a good performance, but there are things we can improve on," Rashford said. "We managed to score three goals, but it could have been a lot more."
Z Alkmaar thrashed Astana 5-0 in Kazakhstan to keep control of the race for second place in Group L behind United, eliminating their hosts and moving four points clear of Partizan. Olivier Ntcham scored a dramatic injury-time winner to grab Celtic a 2-1 victory at Lazio. Neil Lennon’s outfit remain top of Group E with two games remaining, seven points clear of third-placed Lazio after their second straight win over the Romans. "It’s great to have qualified with two games to spare," Celtic manager Lennon told uefa.com.
Other key results
- Rangers 2-0 Porto
- Feyenoord 1-1 Young Boys
- Wolfsburg 1-3 Gent
- Turkey 4-0 Moldova
- Monchengladbach 2-1 Roma
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Virat Kohli plays 'Gully Cricket' with kids