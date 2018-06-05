Reese Witherspoon to return for Legally Blonde 3?

Reese Witherspoon is all set to reprise her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3



If you are a huge fan of 'Legally Blonde', then this could be a good news for you. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reese Witherspoon is all set to reprise her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. Witherspoon would also produce through her Hello Sunshine production company if the deal goes through. Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, who wrote the adapted script for 2001 original, are also in talks to return.

Legally Blonde was a success, raking in USD 141 million US dollars at the global box-office on an 18 million US dollars budget, with its sequel bringing in 124 million US dollars on a 45 million US dollars budget. On the professional front, Reese Witherspoon is currently shooting for the much-awaited second season of hit-series Big Little Lies. Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley would also be reprising their roles in the upcoming season, which airs in 2019.

Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep has also joined the cast. Streep will play the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard) and mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman's character.

