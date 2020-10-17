Reilly Opelka stuns defending champ and top seed Medvedev

World No. 36 Reilly Opelka came back from dropping the first set to defeat defending champion and top seed Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 at the St Petersburg Open on Thursday. The giant American also saved four break points in the deciding set before going on to complete the biggest win of his career against the World No. 6. "It's always a tough match, playing one of the best players in the world in general, but especially at his home. It's a great win for me," said Opelka.

"It was ugly for the first set-and-a-half. I felt like I barely won any points on his serve, but part of that is just because of my opponent. Daniil is an absolute nightmare to play, especially for a guy like me because he just runs every ball down," he added.

