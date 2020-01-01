Rekha praises Ranveer Singh, says he truly inspires her

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's a momentous occasion when all the stars of Bollywood get together to celebrate their victories. The Star Screen Awards 2019 held recently in Mumbai was a star-studded event that saw some of the biggest names of Bollywood make a grand appearance. In attendance were Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jeetendra, Rekha, and many others.

The evergreen Rekha was also a guest of honour at the prestigious awards function where she divulged an interesting thing. A source from the shoot revealed that Rekha ji stepped on to the stage for presenting one of the awards and on meeting Ranveer Singh said, "It was a wonderful moment at the Star Screen Awards watching Rekhaji and Ranveer interact with each other. She was all praises for Ranveer and even said that she has learned a lot from him. Rekhaji even said that she is alive to watch his work and Ranveer truly inspires her."

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in '83 which is about the Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone plays his on-screen wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding. The couple previously co-starred in megahits like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

The Bajirao Mastani star is also set to make a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Sooryavanshi. In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by Akki in Simmba.

