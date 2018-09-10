Search

Rekha, Vinod Mehra's Ghar likely to get a reboot

Sep 10, 2018, 15:30 IST | The Hitlist Team

Ghar, about a newly-married woman, who is gang raped, was critically acclaimed. The film's tracks Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na and Aaj Kal Pao Zameen Par were chartbusters

Rekha and Vinod Mehra

Rekha and Vinod Mehra-starrer Ghar (1978), directed by Manik Chatterjee, is likely to get a reboot. If trade sources are to be believed, producer Prernaa Arora has bought the remake rights.

The film, about a newly-married woman, who is gang raped, was critically acclaimed. The film's tracks Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na and Aaj Kal Pao Zameen Par were chartbusters. The casting is underway for Ghar 2.0.

