Relatable dialogues that made us love Dark 7 White

Everyone remembers and loves great dialogues and quotes from their favourite films or web shows. But do we remember those lines more because it is a favourite watched many times or because of the impact of the dialogues? Or maybe it is because the characters themselves are so memorable?

Besides a gripping narrative and exciting content, all that makes a movie or a web show memorable is the impactful dialogues that enhances almost every scene! The latest offering 'Dark 7 White' from ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club - the baap of masaaledaar content on the Indian OTT space - is high on politics, crime, murder, mystery… and dumdaar dialogues that have taken the viewers by surprise.

Over the past few days, netizens have been at the receiving end of 'Dark 7 White', whose plot and power-packed performances have blown audiences away. What an intriguing story where a soon-to-be Chief Minister is shot in broad daylight with the prime suspects being 7 of his friends. Now, when you deal with politics and power, needless to say, effective dialogues come in handy!

The show's dialogues are gaining huge popularity. A few of the dialogues we loved includes, "Politics mein haadse nahi hote – murder hote hain", "Jis tarah se film dekhne ka mazaa cinema hall mein aata hai na usi tarah pooch-taach ka mazaa thane mein aata hai – chale?", "Sahi to beta main bachpan se hi tha – logo ko samajh zara late aata hain." and even "Arre ye rules, regulations commoner ke liye hote hain…raja maharajaon ke liye nahi hote hain!"

Dark 7 White is an ensemble cast that delivers its very best. Indian OTT space's most-loved couple Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh once again show why a show with the two of them will always work wonders. With Sumeet's look of long hair and beard making all the right noises, the likes of Monica Chaudhary, Shekhar Chaudhary, Taniya Kalra, Rachit Bahal, Madhurima Roy, Sumit Singh, and Kunj Anand do come up with performances to remember. But the one who takes most of the plaudits is Jatin Sarna, the man who finds himself amidst the whole mystery as the investigating officer.

With the trailer has garnered more than 20Mn views across social media, Dark7White has undoubtedly lived up to the hype. With a rating of 9.6/10 on IMDb, this series, that showcases the aspects of friendship, secrets, family, power, money, fame, politics, and murder has got everyone wanting to enter this world that wants to put a façade of not just white but dark white on all lies!

