Reliance Entertainment: Confident about Sooryavanshi and 83's release in cinemas on Diwali and Christmas

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 have been awaiting theatrical releases for a long time. The former was slated to release on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on March 25 and the latter on April 10. However, due to the lockdown that happened after the Coronavirus pandemic, the releases were postponed.

Now, Reliance Entertainment has taken to its Twitter account and stated that they are confident that the films will release in cinemas on Diwali and Christmas. Have a look at their tweet right here:

We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively. pic.twitter.com/sHr0fhMgBm — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) August 23, 2020

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama recently, the CEO of the company, Shibasish Sarkar spoke about the possibility of releasing the films on the OTT platforms. He said, "We are 100% inclined to take theatrical route. However, at the same time, we don't want to delay the release further than practically possible. That means we will not like to push release dates beyond Diwali / Christmas. So the first option is to go theatrical if cinemas open up and audiences are back."

He added, "If either cinema halls don't open or corona impact increases many folds....and audiences are not coming... Or in some states theatres open and in some states they won't....in those scenarios we will have to explore all options."

Sarkar also tweeted about the same and this is what he had to say- "Just to reiterate we are 100% inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theatres. However we do not want to push the release dates any further. If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening , we will explore all options between theatrical," (sic)

