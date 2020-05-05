Remember the Viva girls? They are back with their most popular song, Jaago Zara!
Anushka Manchanda, one of the core members of the Viva band, has taken to her Instagram account to announce their return with one of their most popular songs, Jaago Zara!
Nostalgia is the greatest gift that the lockdown has given us that happened due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. After seeing countless photos of Bollywood and television celebrities from the bygone days, it's time for what is perhaps the greatest reunion in years. We are talking about the Viva band that got unfortunately disbanded a few years after its formation and success.
Comprising of Anushka Manchanda, Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, and Pratichee Mohapatra, they are now coming together again with one of their most popular songs called Jaago Zara. It's also appropriate that Anushka shared a long and emotional post on Instagram to mark their return. She wrote- "Its been so many years and so much has happened, and still today, people come up to me, to us all, to tell us what Viva meant to them." (sic)
Read it right here and don't miss it if you were and are a true fan:
View this post on Instagram
Jago Zara..my most favourite song of VIVA, an all girl band I was part of, my first step into the music industry. Coming from rock n roll, the two years I spent with this indipop band were sometimes confusing, sometimes exhilirating, and most times just downright crazy! I was a baby when I went to the auditions as a joke, a way to get out of staying home studying. I had absolutely no idea that this would be the start of an absolutely new life direction. Today I can't imagine a life without my work and passion for music, and for this I am ever grateful. The universe guides, and you flow âÂÂÂÂ¨ Its been so many years and so much has happened, and still today, people come up to me, to us all, to tell us what Viva meant to them. This video is for you, for every time you have thought of us, sent us messages, sung our songs and reached out to us to tell us how you feel ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ Thank you for this everlasting love, this crazy bond you have built with us that has lasted so many years. We feel you, we give you love right back ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ . . For the people who have never heard this song before, Jago Zara is the sign of the times, and yet, it is timeless. For the downtrodden, the broken, the supressed, the marginalised, sidelined, the outnumbered For the ones that are asleep, unconscious, blinded, confused, hypnotised For the ones that need strength, love, power, support..... Jago Zara! Savera Ho Gaya! With the OG popstars @praticheemohapatra @mahuakc @nehabhasin4u .. nobody did it like you girls ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ Original song masterfully written by @jaduakhtar , composed and produced by @salimsulaimanmusic ..thank you for this gift..I will hold it close forever ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ Song rights : Star India New vocals recorded on multiple devices during lockdown in April 2020, mixed and mastered by @manchandashikhar at @thebeastindiacompany . Thanks @lydiabuthello for all your love and your support ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ . #jagozara #viva #popstars #starindia #thebeastindiacompany #anushkamanchanda #praticheemohapatra #mahuakamat #nehabhasin
Given the crisis that we all are going through, their upcoming song might be a ray of hope and sunshine. Bring it on, and we also hope they stay and slay together!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe