Remember the Viva girls? They are back with their most popular song, Jaago Zara!

Nostalgia is the greatest gift that the lockdown has given us that happened due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. After seeing countless photos of Bollywood and television celebrities from the bygone days, it's time for what is perhaps the greatest reunion in years. We are talking about the Viva band that got unfortunately disbanded a few years after its formation and success.

Comprising of Anushka Manchanda, Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, and Pratichee Mohapatra, they are now coming together again with one of their most popular songs called Jaago Zara. It's also appropriate that Anushka shared a long and emotional post on Instagram to mark their return. She wrote- "Its been so many years and so much has happened, and still today, people come up to me, to us all, to tell us what Viva meant to them." (sic)

Read it right here and don't miss it if you were and are a true fan:

Given the crisis that we all are going through, their upcoming song might be a ray of hope and sunshine. Bring it on, and we also hope they stay and slay together!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news