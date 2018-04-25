Remember Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi's Swaroop Sampat? She is making a comeback

Swaroop Sampat's comeback show The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, set to go on air next month, will also feature Eisha Chopra, Shriswara, Sanaya Pithawalla, Perlene Bhesania and Rohan Joshi



Sampat in The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family

Last seen in the 2016 drama, Ki & Ka, Swaroop Sampat is set to return to the screen with Ekta Kapoor's web show, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family. The digital outing revolves around two brothers - played by Kay Kay Menon and Barun Sobti - who fail to get along. Inevitably, their squabbles spell trouble for their relationship, and in turn affects the big-fat Indian family.

Sampat, who was celebrated for her act in the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, will essay the role of Premlata Ranaut, mother to Menon and Sobti's characters. Premlata, it is heard, is fun-loving, easy-going and wise. The actor tells mid-day, "My character is interesting and I'm sure the story will stand out. I am very happy to be a part of this offering. I have only started shooting for the show recently and it is fun to be on set with this unit." The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, set to go on air next month, will also feature Eisha Chopra, Shriswara, Sanaya Pithawalla, Perlene Bhesania and Rohan Joshi.

