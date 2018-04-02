Remembering Pratyusha Banerjee, Kamya Punjabi writes an emotional post

Apr 02, 2018, 15:00 IST | The Hitlist Team

April 1 marked the second death anniversary of Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee
Pratyusha Banerjee

Yesterday marked the second death anniversary of Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee. The small screen's Anandi allegedly committed suicide on April 1, 2016. Actor buddy Kamya Panjabi paid tribute on social media.

Kamya Panjabi
Kamya Panjabi

She wrote an emotional post on not giving up on seeking justice for her. "Two years and no trial as yet. I am not giving up. Your parents are miserable but I have faith in our judicial system. Aise hi bolte hai na? Don't be blind in love, don't give up on yourself, fight back (sic)," Panjabi wrote.


Also View: Divya Bharti, Nafisa Joseph, Silk Smitha: Actresses who died young

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video

Tags

pratyusha banerjeekamya punjabitelevision news
Go to top