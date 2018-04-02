Remembering Pratyusha Banerjee, Kamya Punjabi writes an emotional post

April 1 marked the second death anniversary of Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee



Pratyusha Banerjee

Yesterday marked the second death anniversary of Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee. The small screen's Anandi allegedly committed suicide on April 1, 2016. Actor buddy Kamya Panjabi paid tribute on social media.



Kamya Panjabi

She wrote an emotional post on not giving up on seeking justice for her. "Two years and no trial as yet. I am not giving up. Your parents are miserable but I have faith in our judicial system. Aise hi bolte hai na? Don't be blind in love, don't give up on yourself, fight back (sic)," Panjabi wrote.

2yrs n no trail as yet!Dont laugh,i m not givin up,yes ur parents r miserable but “i hav complete faith in our juridical system” aise hi bolte hai na?To hell wit dat,value ur life kyuki aapki jaan ki yaha koi keemat nahi hai,people 4get n move on N U,u better dont rest in peaceðÂÂ¡ pic.twitter.com/kFnCwxVYAL — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) April 1, 2018

Pls dnt write RIP here agar kuch karna hai toh itna karo dnt be blind in luv,dnt giveup on urself, fight back,stop domestic voilence just stoppp!!! Nothing n nobody is worth ur life!Bcoz when u die, there are hell lot people die with you! Breathe, stay alive! Life is beautiful ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/X7oB0zmfLL — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) April 1, 2018



