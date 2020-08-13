Remembering Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary today

It is Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary today. The late actor was a travel buff and loved taking off with husband Boney Kapoor, and daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. New York was her favourite destination. In 2015, the family rang in her birthday in Cannes where they were holidaying. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma', and 'English Vinglish' among many more. The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

The late Sridevi was hailed as the first female Superstar of Indian Cinema and became a rage at a mere age of 18 with the blockbuster success of Himmatwala. There was no looking back then and she continued starring in one massive success after another. Her most memorable films, apart from the ones mentioned above, include Chaalbaaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, English Vinglish, and Mom. Her last film was 'Mom' for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously. For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with Padma Shri as well.

