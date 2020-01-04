Remo D'Souza: Added street mix vibe to 'Illegal Weapon' for Street Dancer 3D

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Knowing all too well that music plays an integral role in a dance-based film, director Remo D'Souza has strived to create a worthy album for Street Dancer 3D. After reprising Prabhudeva's iconic number Muqabla, the makers of the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer have revisited Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu's Punjabi track, Illegal weapon. The Tanishk Bagchi composition, titled Illegal weapon 2.0, not only serves as Kapoor's introductory song, but also sees her take on co-star Dhawan in a dance battle.

Sharing the first look of the track that releases today, D'Souza reveals, "In the film, the two actors belong to different dance groups that keep competing against each other on the streets. Illegal weapon 2.0 has the two groups meeting for the first time."

The director adds that the team was scouting for a fast-paced number when producer Bhushan Kumar recommended the 2018 hit. "We realised it could be a perfect song to introduce Shraddha's character. We have retained the music and hook line, but have changed the lyrics. We have pumped up the groove and added a street mix vibe to the track."

With ABCD 2 (2015), Dhawan, Kapoor and D'Souza brought the genre of dance films into the mainstream. The director states that they have tried to up the ante with their upcoming collaboration. "In the four years [since ABCD 2], Varun and Shraddha have grown so much as actors and dancers. It felt like I was directing a different lead pair, this time around. I had to make sure that we don't look repetitive. The pressure was on them as well, to come up with something different."

