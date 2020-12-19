Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital; I am back, says the choreographer-turned-director

Choreographer-filmmaker choreographer and director Remo D'Souza, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital here after suffering a heart attack, has been discharged.

The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on reality show "Dance India Dance" was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on December 11. Taking to Instagram, D'Souza posted a video and revealed that he is back at his home now.

View this post on Instagram

"Thank you all for the love, prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @_adonis_ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends," he captioned the post.

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On!" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" to his credit. As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt" and "Race 3".

