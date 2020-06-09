Renovated just a year ago, Raigad college and school ravaged by cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga that hit Raigad district on June 3 ravaged the Doshi Vakil school and college buildings, which were renovated just last year with the contribution from the alumni of the same institution, previously known as N M Joshi Vidya Bhavan.

The Mangaon Taluka Education Society (MTES) runs the Doshi Vakil Kala Mahavidyalaya and Doshi Vakil Science and Commerce College. Nearly 5,000 students from about 50 villages are currently enrolled at the educational institution at Goregaon in Mangaon Tehsil of the district.

The building's entire roof, computer (housing 36 systems), physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, solar panels and auditorium that were all just a year old, have been damaged, said MTES chairman Dilip Shet, who stays close to the college.

MTES Science & Commerce & Doshi Vakil Arts College, Goregaon-Raigad, cyclone damaged roof and classroom

There is no power in the village, which will affect the work to fix the damage to the buildings.

"Our alumni had contributed nearly R30 lakh, and we spent nearly R1.10 crore on the renovation of our school and colleges, by providing new facilities for the students," he added. "We have students whose parents are either daily wage earners or work in Mumbai, Pune, etc, and send money order. Education is free until std VIII and we charge only R500 for a year's stationary." Noted educationist N M Joshi had donated nearly one acre of his own land in 1945 to start a Marathi medium school, which started with a few students, but over the years, it became one of the best institutions in Mangaon, said Shet. They started an English medium school too.

Aditi Thatkare, Guardian Minister, inspecting the laboratory of (MTES run) Doshi Vakil College at Goregaon Mangaon, Raigad District

No insurance

When asked about the insurance, Shet said the cover for the ground plus three-storey college building and the school was only R50 lakh. "There was no reason for a higher cover, as no one anticipated a cyclone or other massive damage. Initial estimation shows we have incurred a loss of over R1 crore. Guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and MP Sunil Tatkare assured of all possible help when they visited the site."

Next step

Though the school and college will reopen in July, we have to begin the temporary work at the earliest, at least cover the open roof with tarpaulin sheets, Shet said. "We also have to cover the damaged windows so that rainwater doesn't spoil the classes."

Dr Parag Pimpalpure, head of the Commerce department, told mid-day, "Commerce students can start their syllabus anytime, but the biggest challenge is for the science students as all the labs are damaged and it will take time to fix them. We do not know how much time will go in restoration work, as monsoon is around the corner."

Appeal to ex-students

Shet has appealed to the alumni for help once again. "We have put our heart into making the new institution and we request our ex-students to come forward and help us in every possible way so that students' academic year is not affected."

Aditi Thatkare, Guardian Minister, inspecting the damages that took place at Goregaon Village in Mangaon, Raigad District

Some of the alumni

Padmashree Manoj Joshi, Hindi and Marathi actor

Dr Vasudha Kamat, ex-vice chancellor of SNDT University

Dr Chandrakant Raval, BMCC college principal, Pune

Dr Goregaonkar, PHC, Mangaon

Ambarish Karnik, a scientist based out of Pune

Vinod Ghosalkar, ex MLA Dahisar

