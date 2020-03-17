Renowned dietician Suman Pahuja talks about her weight loss journey

Watching Suman Pahuja in her all new Avatar is truly blissful! Today we are here with Renowned Dietician Suman Pahuja and we are going to talk on her inspiring body transformation from “Fat to Fab”. Let me introduce the brave-heart women.

Suman Pahuja is a fantastic Dietician, self-confident and self-motivated women inspiring many others for weight loss regime. During her childhood, Suman has gone through with many ups and downs because of her increasing weight. Her father used to insult her in public many a times. She had compromised with a forceful arrange marriage with a guy who was 7 year old younger than her. But unfortunately, her marriage didn’t last long. Because of harsh taunts from in-laws, ugly comments from husband on her weight, Suman took divorce. Well, it’s a sad story for a woman, but Suman being confident and determined, won the race and accomplished her dream of being chic and classy.

Let’s have a chat with yours truly Suman Pahuja…

1. What was your highest weight record and how long it took you to lose weight?

Suman: My highest weight record was of 99 Kg and it took me 12 months to lose my weight after my divorce.

2. What do you think would be your turning point to reinvent your identity?

Suman: My father and my ex-husband always used to hurt me, insult me with ugly comments on weight. It was actually very heartbreaking for me to go through this turmoil for years. I decided to take stand for myself and especially for my body as no one has a right to insult a person for his/her body. That was when I decided answer them back. At the age of 24, I was undergoing the divorce procedures and on other hand, I started focusing on my overall health. Once my Gynecologist also warned me about the resulting medical conditions like brain tumor due to shooting levels of Prolactin hormone in my bloodstream which made me more furious so, I chose path of fitness and health and joined a gym. Hence, you can say that, my divorce remains the turning point in my life where I got clarity about my overweight and saved my identity.

3. What is your daily regime? Like how you work out?

Suman: Basically, I work out 3 days a week and only do Cardio like jumping and running with pure dedication which keeps me motivated all the time.

4. How do you stay motivated every time? Real secret behind your motivation?

Suman:(Laughs) like I said, I am my own biggest motivator because I have faced lot of struggle, taunts, stress and harsh comments in my life but instead of going in depression or thinking of doing something wrong, I kept my self-motivated, encouraged myself to start a new life with sheer confidence. I always ensure to balance my personal and professional life and never let my health get affected because of the same. I have made a long way to achieve my dream and now I don’t want to lose it.



5. What are the basic lifestyle changes you have made to get this awesome fit look?

Suman: I always make a point not to skip my breakfast. I take my breakfast everyday within an hour of waking up whereas; I skip taking carbohydrates after 5 in evening. I drink a lot of detox water twice a week and ensure that I always eat homemade food. I am envisioning myself as a fit, healthy and of course happy woman in future indeed!

6. What lesson you have learned from Weight Loss?

Suman: An overweight girl has to face many challenges and critics from the society; it’s like a death of valley to her and I think no one should ever go through this situations. That’s why I feel every women should get educated enough to know the importance of her health and how to take care of her own health first, it is quite challenging though. Well, Suman we are tremendously influenced by your weight loss journey and we hope a good, fit, healthy and happy life ahead for you!

