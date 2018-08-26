Renowned scientist G Satheesh Reddy takes over as the new DRDO chief

national

He will also be the Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development for the same period, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said

G Satheesh Reddy

Renowned scientist G Satheesh Reddy was yesterday appointed as the chairman of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), according to an official order. Reddy is the scientific adviser to the defence minister.

He has been appointed to the post of DRDO chairman for two years. He will also be the Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development for the same period, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The post of DRDO chief was lying vacant for about the past three months after S Christopher completed his term in May this year. Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra was then given additional charge of the post. Christopher was in May last year given a one-year extension.

