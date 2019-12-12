Renuka Shahane: Kajol has been under-utilised

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It is not easy to earn a nod from Kajol. Or so Renuka Shahane had heard, before she took the script of Tribhanga to her. A round of narration later, the actor-director knew she had found the protagonist of her women-led story that spans across three generations of a family. "She is choosy, but one must do roles that speak to their heart," smiles the director, days after wrapping up the shoot of the Netflix movie.



Kajol. Pic/Instagram

If the Ajay Devgn-backed drama — featuring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar — marks Kajol's debut in digital entertainment, it also sees Shahane wield the directorial baton after a decade. Having worked closely with Kajol over the past few months, she says that she could not have asked for a better artiste to breathe life into her story. "During the shoot, she told me, 'You have to direct me. If I am not doing something properly, please tell me.' All directors would want to have such freedom."



Ajay Devgn

Unlike directors who may be threatened by Kajol's opinionated nature, Shahane lauds the actor for her no-nonsense attitude. "Kajol wants to have clarity before she begins the shoot. This way, anything that happens on the set does not come as a surprise. And yet, once the camera was switched on, she would weave her magic. Kajol has been brave in accepting a film like Tribhanga. She's one of those few stars who are pushing the boundaries. She's a [gifted] woman who has been under-utilised in our films." Now that Tribhanga is behind her, will we see Shahane on the big screen? "I am open to offers, but nothing that will keep me away from home for long."



Mithila Palkar



Tanvi Azmi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates