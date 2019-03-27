Renuka Shahane takes a stand for prostitutes

bollywood

Renuka Shahane said there needed to be ways to correct the injustice that the traditions had imposed on sex workers

Renuka Shahane

Actress Renuka Shahane stood up for prostitutes when actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi bracketed prostitutes and criminals in a tweet. Shahane said there needed to be ways to correct the injustice that traditions had imposed on the world's first professionals.

Suchitra tweeted: "Amma always said 'money is not everything. Even criminals and wh**es have money. What matters is not money but character and integrity'. I truly understand her words only today. I've never felt more proud of my middle class roots. [sic]"



Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

To this, Renuka replied: "No disrespect to your Amma, Suchitra, but as women let's try and correct the injustice that our traditions have imposed on wh**es. We castigated wh**es while letting off their customers who are leading 'respectful' lives! Let's not put wh**es and criminals in one bracket at least. [sic]"

"Wh**es sell what is theirs. Criminals take what is others," she added. Renuka said sex workers were often pushed into their profession due to human trafficking at a young age.

"Does any child have the right to say 'no' at that age? Wh**es are pushed into prostitution by people they trust explicitly. Wh**es are abused, raped, tortured, drugged, given hormonal injections at a very early age and then raped relentlessly throughout their professional lives."

Yup good point @renukash Agree with u totally. But if uve been following my tweets on #pramodgoenka abduction u'll see the context i use the word in ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/5w3U1iHHwc — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) March 26, 2019

infact i used to fight with my mom too abt that statement. Its only now that i realize there are diff kinds of whores ðÂÂÂ and they can be of any gender or any strata. Anybody that sells their soul for money or benefit is one https://t.co/4YxzDq0BmW — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) March 26, 2019

Suchitra concurred with Renuka's point of view. "Yup, good point Renuka. Agree with you totally," she said, adding that she made the comment in the context of her friend Pramod Goenka's alleged abduction.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates