Rescue of Indians overseas must be swift

For a few days now, this paper has been reporting about Indians who have been stranded overseas and are unable to fly out to their home country because of the lockdown.

India now has a plan in place to bring back lakhs of Indians stranded overseas. The evacuation aircraft will be bringing Indians back from overseas today. For many, their ordeal may thankfully be ending. For others who have not got that much-awaited call from Indian Commissions overseas, it is still wait and hope for the best.

mid-day had reported about an older couple from Mazagaon, who are stranded in New Jersey, because of the lockdown. They were finding it very expensive to continue living in the USA, and to compound problems, finding medication was difficult too.

An entrepreneur from Mumbai has been stranded in Nepal. A family of four from Dahisar has been marooned in Sri Lanka, and have very similar problems to that of the New Jersey couple. There are several seafarers from Tamil Nadu in Sri Lanka begging to come home.

One does understand governmental constraints and all the difficulties of managing a mammoth population.

Yet, it would be good if High Commission officials at least make themselves available to answer queries.

If there are genuine problems like acquiring life-saving or absolutely necessary medication, our officials need to see how Indians can procure these, so that they are at least out of that predicament, which seems very dire. What they need most is the reassurance that they are counted, their fate matters and that they will be evacuated in the end. People are struggling in foreign lands, many extremely lonely and living on little more than hopes and prayers, the authorities must demonstrate that they are there and they care.

