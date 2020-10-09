Retired cricket coaches Hemant Hadkar, Ashok Kamat and Sharad Rumde honoured with cash rewards

Three retired cricket coaches—Hemant Hadkar, 91, Ashok Kamat, 78, and Sharad Rumde 72—were handed a one-time payment ranging from R50,000 to R75,000 by the Cricketers' Foundation, a public charitable trust chaired by Dr Makarand Waingankar.

Hadkar, the oldest among the recipients, coached several first-class and international cricketers over the last five decades; notable among his wards being Dilip Vengsarkar, who was coached by Hadkar at school.

Just before the pandemic, Hadkar was coaching youngsters at the Matunga Gymkhana ground.

Kamat has been associated with BARC as a coach while Rumde continues to help United Cricketers at Cross Maidan.

The Foundation supported 20 retired umpires last May, rewarding them R20,000 each.

The Foundation's press release said: "COVID-19 has been life-altering for everyone but more so for senior citizens and the retired generation. But for the coaches, groundsmen, umpires and other support staff, who are now retired and who dedicated their working life for the betterment of Mumbai cricket in spite of meagre earnings and no savings, it is a heartrending situation."

