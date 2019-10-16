Reuben Fleischer: Spider-Man, Venom will 'confront each other' at some point

Reuben Fleischer has hinted at a crossover for Venom and Spider-Man, which the filmmaker says is a priority for Sony. The comments by the Venom director come after the last-minute deal between Sony and Disney that kept Tom Holland's web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future. "That's where it's all going to lead. And that's the exciting thing, because we changed the origin of Venom...

"In the comics, he evolved from Spider-Man but because of the Marvel-Sony thing we weren't able to do that. And so I think it's building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other," Fleischer told Fandom UK. For the announced "Venom" sequel, he is handing over the reins of the project to actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis as director.

"I was kind of happy to let somebody else take over. And I'm excited to see what he does with it," Fleischer added. Tom Hardy will reprise his role as journalist Eddie Brock who unites with an alien symbiote to form Venom and Michelle Williams will return as Anne Weying, lawyer and Hardy's on-screen love interest.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever