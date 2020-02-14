Revealed! Krunal Pandya is Ajay Devgn's biggest fan

It is a known fact that Cricket and Bollywood are two of the biggest religions in India. They bring people together and doubles the entertainment quotient. This time on Zing Game On, Krunal Pandya is coming to double the fun bringing his world of cricket and love for Bollywood together.

Known to be an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm, Krunal Pandya has an unknown Bollywood side to him. An ardent fan of movies, Krunal took centre stage and entered the show in the most dhamakedaar way possible - doing the Bala signature step. From delivering dialogues from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, to talking about the similarities between him and Ajay Devgn, Krunal did not shy away from revealing his Bollywood side to the viewers.

In a rapid-fire segment, the host Karan Wahi asked him, “If you had to assign a cricketer to the following characters, who would it be? To which Krunal answered, "Chulbul Pandey is Kedar Jadhav, Mogambo is Shikhar Dhawan, Rowdy Rathore is Virat Kohli and Jai Veeru are Krunal and Hardik…"

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates