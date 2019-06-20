Search

Revealed! Vince McMahon taught ex-WWE Diva Kelly special striptease

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 09:26 IST | A Correspondent

Speaking on a radio interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kelly recalled her meeting with McMahon. "Agent Paul Heyman called me and said we have this idea.

Vince McMahon. (Right) Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly

Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly recently revealed how CEO Vince McMahon taught her to dance when she had just joined the professional wrestling company in 2006.

Speaking on a radio interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kelly recalled her meeting with McMahon. "[Agent] Paul Heyman called me and said we have this idea. 'You're gonna come out and you're gonna do this striptease and then your jealous boyfriend is gonna come out and wrap you in a towel'," Kelly said.

"Vince is like, 'It'll be fine, I'll teach you the moves'. I was like, 'well, whatever I have to do get my foot in the door.' I'm like sitting there and I'm watching Vince McMahon, who I watched when I was 13 and I just idolised, and he's got a chair and he swings his jacket around. He was too good," she said.

