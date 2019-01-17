Revealed! Why did MS Dhoni lose his temper on Khaleel Ahmed

cricket

Was there any particular reason MS Dhoni's aggression in the final few overs of the second ODI vs Australia? Also King Googlyan predicts the winner of the third ODI between India and Australia in Melbourne

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva

King Googlyan was distraught after the first ODI; the man he has adored and loved since many years, MS Dhoni (51 from 96 balls in 1st ODI), was apparently held accountable for India's loss against Australia.

The royal lemur then took it upon himself to resurrect MS Dhoni's reptuation in the second ODI at Adelaide.

While India was chasing Australia's steep total of 299, King Googlyan was sitting just behind India's dugout in the ground. Dhoni was batting at the crease and as captain Virat Kohli was dismissed after his century, all the expectations were on MS Dhoni's shoulders to redeem himself and win the match for India.

With only around six overs left, and more than 50 runs to get, King Googlyan came up with a plan. King Googlyan was sitting right behind Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the 12th man in the match, and was about to run on to the ground to give MS Dhoni a refreshment drink.

Yuzvender Chahal placed the refreshment drink on the bench while waiting to enter the ground. That is when King Googlyan stealthily crept up behind Chahal and mixed 'Lemura' (made from lemur dung) which is known to make a person aggressive, inside Dhoni's drink.

A tired and struggling MS Dhoni grabbed the bottle from Chahal's hand and gulped down the drink. The effects were almost instant as MS Dhoni first blasted water-boy Khaleel Ahmed as soon as he came on the pitch.

MS Dhoni then hammered the Australian attack in the last few overs and won India the match.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

King Googlyan IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Prediction: King Googlyan

King Googlyan’s pre-game mood: Would love to see his favourite Shikhar Dhawan aka Gabbar score a century in the last ODI.

Toss Prediction: Australia to win the toss and elect to bowl first.

Match Stars: Rohit Sharma to become Man of the Match by scoring a century and leading India to a series win.

Highlight Moment: The crowd cheering for Rishabh Pant and his girlfriend Esha Negi, who will be watching the match from the stands.

Match Winner: India to win the match and take the ODI series 2-1.

In case you didn't know: India’s tour of Australia features three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The series will be played from November 21, 2018, to January 18, 2019, across various cities in Australia.

All Hail King Googlyan!

Disclaimer: All the content in the article is fictional and a figment of the author's imagination and bears no relation with actual events or people.

