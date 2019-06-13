Reviving traditional Indian art

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 07:43 IST | Riti Agrawal

A SoBo gallery's exhibition brings back conventional techniques like the traditional Mithila, Gond paintings, and working with scrap iron

An ongoing exhibition at Jamaat art gallery will displ­ay the works of artistes like Jaidev Baghel, Satya Narayan and Moti Lal Karn, J Niranjan Ch­etty, Venkat Raman Singh, Sh­yam Sonadhar and Vishwa­karma Baxshilal. This mix will showcase In­d­ian art fo­rms such as Gadw­a­­kam, Mi­t­hila, Kalmakari, Go­nd, and Lohakam structures.

"Traditi­o­­n­­al Indian art forms aren't ge­­tting enough appreciation. Th­­is exhibition is an effort to ma­­ke people aware of art that originates from our land," says gallery owner Pravina Mecklai.

Till August 15, 11 am
at Jamaat Art Gal­l­­ery, National House, Tulloch Road, Colaba.
Call 22822145
Free

