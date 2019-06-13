Reviving traditional Indian art
A SoBo gallery's exhibition brings back conventional techniques like the traditional Mithila, Gond paintings, and working with scrap iron
An ongoing exhibition at Jamaat art gallery will display the works of artistes like Jaidev Baghel, Satya Narayan and Moti Lal Karn, J Niranjan Chetty, Venkat Raman Singh, Shyam Sonadhar and Vishwakarma Baxshilal. This mix will showcase Indian art forms such as Gadwakam, Mithila, Kalmakari, Gond, and Lohakam structures.
"Traditional Indian art forms aren't getting enough appreciation. This exhibition is an effort to make people aware of art that originates from our land," says gallery owner Pravina Mecklai.
Till August 15, 11 am
at Jamaat Art Gallery, National House, Tulloch Road, Colaba.
Call 22822145
Free
