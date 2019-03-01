Rezgaariyaan from Mere Pyare Prime Minister shows the life on the other side of STREET

bollywood

'Rezgaariyaan' is a fun song having light tunes features eight years old Kanhu and his friends where all of them seen doing child labour on the streets of Mumbai

Mere Pyare Prime Minister/picture courtesy: Sony Music India

After releasing the title track and garnering a great response from the audience now the makers of Mere Pyare Prime Minister has released the fun track from the film titled Rezgaariyaan which will give you the light feel to ears.

The Rezgaariyaan will bring the magic of Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Gulzar as the song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics are penned by legendary lyricist Gulzar.

The makers of Mere Pyare Prime Minister shared the second song Rezgaariyaan on their official social media handle and captioned it: "Hear @Shankar_Live & #ShivamMahadevan first time together with @ShankarEhsanLoy 's music and #Gulzar Ji's words. #Rezagaariyan Out Now! http://bit.ly/Rezgaariyaan @RakeyshOmMehra @PenMovies @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia @hussainthelal @OmKanojiya1 @AnjaliPOfficial."

Mere Pyare Prime Minister focuses on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in the country told through the story of a slum boy who wants to build a toilet for his mother.

The film starring National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre brings together power-packed performances.

The music of the film is given by Shankar Ehsan Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and PVR Cinemas present, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 15th March 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates