Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB in drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput case

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday after three days of grilling in drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB in Mumbai,” KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau confirmed.

She was taken to Sion hospital for a medical test and will be produced before a magistrate through video-conferencing at 7:30 pm.

Rhea Chakraborty being taken for medical checkup at Sion hospital. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Terming the arrest as 'travesty of justice', Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Three central agencies are hounding a woman just because she was in love with a drug addict, who was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of 5 leading psychiatrists in Mumbai and he ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs."

Rhea Chakraborty's legal team slanders Sushant, minutes after actress' arrest

For the third consecutive day on Tuesday, she appeared before the NCB in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged drugs angle shrouding the actor’s death.

The NCB had started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea's phone, which revealed conversations around procuring drugs.

On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug-related allegations that have emerged in the death case.

Again on Monday, Rhea was questioned by at least two NCB teams for eight hours on various aspects of the narcotic drugs thread that has cropped up in the Sushant case.

After the grilling, the actress -- who has all along claimed she is innocent -- went to the Bandra Police and lodged a complaint again Priyanka Singh -- the sister of Sushant -- alleging forged medical prescriptions.

Reacting to the arrest of the actor, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested. NCB must have found evidence against her.”

On September 5, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda, his house helper Dipesh Sawant were arrested and sent to the NCB custody till September 9 (Wednesday).

In a statement late on Saturday, Rhea and Showik's father, Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (retd) condemned his son's arrest by the NCB.

"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter (Rhea) and I don't know who is next thereafter," he said.

"You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," said the retired army doctor.

Though the 28-year-old actress had earlier denied consuming drugs, she had reportedly admitted that Sushant used to take marijuana and despite her efforts, she could not control him.

