Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay High Court in drugs case, brother Showik to remain in jail

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on a bond of Rs 1 lakh in drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order.

“Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission, inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai and cannot meet any witness,” the HC said.

Apart from Rhea, Sushant’s employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also granted bail by the high court.

However, the bail pleas of Rhea’s brother Showik and drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar were rejected by the court.

“We are delighted by the order of the Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal,” said Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

“The arrest and custody of Rhea were totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of the law. The hounding and a witch-hunt by three central agencies - CBI, ED and NCB - should come to an end,” the lawyer added.

On Showik’s bail plea, Maneshinde said, “I will wait for the detailed order of the HC and then decide on the further course of action.”

Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyers Accuse Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Of 'Interfering' In Probe

On Tuesday, the Special NDPS court had extended the judicial custody of Rhea, Showik Chakraborty and others till October 20.

Rhea and Showik have been in jail for nearly a month on drugs-related charges linked to the Sushant death case investigation. Rhea was arrested by the NCB on September 9 in a drug case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The NCB had told the court that she was an "active member" of a drug syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during an investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news