Rhea Chakraborty shares Whatsapp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput, actor's sister rebuts

Ever since the unfortunate and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been multiple investigations with actors, filmmakers, and family members who were close to him and whom he worked with. One of the people to be investigated was his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

And then, the actress' legal team had shared her chats with the late actor with IANS that was about his sister Shweta Singh Kirti. In the chat, Rajput praised her family and brother. This is what he had written, "Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. Behind these important changes. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar."

In the next message, Sushant said, "You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye."

He then wrote about his sister, calling her "pure evil". He says that she is manipulating 'Sid bhai'.

Sushant wrote: "("To Priyanka"), You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to attract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol."

And now, Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has taken to her Instagram to share an old interview of the actor where he could be seen praising her. Have a look right here:

Chakraborty and her brother are currently being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate.

