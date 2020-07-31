Rhea Chakraborty to SC: Was in 'live-in relationship' with Sushant, being 'falsely implicated' now
Rhea Chakraborty had received various death and rape threats and she is in deep trauma due to SSR's demise which has multiplied further due to the media sensitivity regarding the case, read the petition
Claiming her innocence in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case before the Supreme Court in her petition, Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty said she has been falsely implicated in the case. The petition also claimed that she was in a "live-in relationship" with the deceased actor. "I am falsely implicated in the case," Chakraborty stated in her petition. She alleged that there cannot be an "impartial investigation" in Bihar for the case and hence, she sought transfer of probe in the FIR to Mumbai.
"In Bihar, there cannot be an impartial investigation and thereby she seeks transfer of probe in the FIR registered in Bihar to Mumbai," she stated in her petition. Bihar Police started the investigation after an FIR was registered by Rajput's father KK Singh in Patna against Chakraborty under several sections including abetment of suicide. The Bihar government and Rajput's family have filed caveats before the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to challenge Rhea Chakraborty's petition.
"It would be just expedient if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai," Chakraborty stated. In her petition, she claimed that Rajput was suffering from "depression from some time and was also on "anti-depressants". "He committed suicide on the morning of June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence by hanging himself," read the petition.
She had received various death and rape threats and she is in deep trauma due to Rajput's demise which has multiplied further due to the media sensitivity regarding the case, read the petition. The actor further claimed that she had also filed a complaint at Mumbai's Santa Cruz police station against the death and rape threats.
Earlier, Chakraborty had demanded a CBI probe in the case. In another development, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition filed by one Alka Priya seeking to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.
According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.
On June 14, the entire country was shocked when the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide broke. The actor was 34-year-old. At that time, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Manoj Sharma, confirmed that the actor hanged himself at his residence in Bandra. However, no suicide note was found.
A few days before the actor's death, his former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad. Expressing grief over her death, Sushant Singh Rajput wrote on Instagram, "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."
In photo: An ambulance carrying Sushant Singh Rajput's body for postmortem from his Bandra residence. Pic/Shadab Khan
Shocked and saddened by the actor's death, people from all walks of life expressed grief and disbelief. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Bollywood celebrities and industrialists, everyone expressed shock at the actor's sudden death.
Before his body was sent for post-mortem, Sushant Singh Rajput's swabs were collected for a COVID-19 test. According to sources, the late actor's manager and sister told the police that he was battling with depression.
In photo: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Mitu Singh (left), at Cooper hospital.
When the police reached the actor's residence, they found him hanging in his room on the upper floor of his duplex flat. Post which, the police recorded the statements of Neeraj Singh, a cook living in the apartment since May 11, 2019, Keshav Bachner, another cook living in the apartment for around a year-and-a-half, housekeeper Deepesh Sawant and art director Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, who lives one floor below.
According to the police officials, the last person Rajput called at 12 am the previous night was actor Mahesh Krishna Shetty, who did not answer the call. After finding the actor's body, DCP Zone IX Abhishek Trimukhe said, "An ADR has been registered and further investigation is underway. Prima facie, it looks like death due to hanging but the postmortem report is awaited to draw a definite conclusion."
Soon after the actor's death, pictures of his body were circulated online. Taking cognizance of the same, the Maharashtra police's cyber department asked people to refrain from circulating those pictures, terming it as a "disturbing trend". They also warned legal action against those circulating such pictures.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were conducted at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle on June 15. Sushant's father, his two sisters, and a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and television industry attended the last rites. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, few fans of the late actor also flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star.
In Picture: Sushant SIngh Rajput with Priyanka Chopra
A few days later, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Mumbai police will take into account the actor's reported clinical depression while conducting a probe into his death. The minister's statement came after media reports alleged that the late actor suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry.
Later, the Bandra police confirmed that the actor died due to hanging. The initial postmortem report by Cooper hospital had said that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. Besides the Mumbai police also launched an inquiry into leaked pictures of the deceased actor on social media.
The Bandra police also began investigating the professional rivalry angle after several claims were made regarding big production houses working against the actor to keep him from getting films. The state home minister also confirmed that the police will probe the professional rivalry angle in the case.
During the investigation, one of Rajput's manager told Bandra police that the late actor cleared all his debts, paid his servants and manager, and told them that he won't be able to provide for them going forward due to financial reasons. A similar statement was given by a close servant of Rajput's to the police. The manager also said that Rajput was already depressed and Salian's death exacerbated it.
Four days after the actor passed away, his family immersed his ashes in the Ganga river.
As part of its ongoing investigation in the alleged suicide case, the Bandra police have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actress Sanjana Sanghi, actress Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh.
Besides Bollywood celebs, the police also quizzed the late actor's business manager, PR manager, three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist, whom the actor was consulting.
In photo: Rhea Chakraborty at the Bandra police station while recording her statement in June.
In Photo: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt leaves Santacruz police station after recording his statement.
Nearly 10 days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actor's final postmortem report which was submitted to Mumbai police confirmed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging as it was mentioned in the preliminary report.
Amid the ongoing debate about insiders and outsiders in Bollywood and nepotism, the Bandra police collected CCTV footage of the actor's residential building as part of the investigation. The police also said that no CCTV cameras were installed in the actor's house.
Nearly a month after the actor's death, a road in Bihar's Purnia was named after Sushant Singh Rajput as the local civic authorities believed that it was the best way of paying tribute to the late actor. A similar request was made by the actor's fans in Mumbai, who wanted the lane where SSR stayed - near Joggers' Park in Bandra, to be renamed after him.
A month after the actor's suicide, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty allegedly received rape and murder threats on social media. Post which, she, in a tweet tagged Home Minister Amit Shah, and sought a CBI inquiry in the late actor's death.
However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told mid-day that there was no need for a CBI probe and the Mumbai police is competent enough to handle such cases. Deshmukh also assured that the details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed.
After Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister, Yashomati Thakur, took cognizance of rape threats of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, to state minister Anil Deshmukh, the Mumbai police registered an FIR against two Instagram account holders for allegedly threatening the actor. Later, the accused were arrested.
Amid the ongoing investigation, Sushant Singh Rajput's much-awaited film Dil Bechara featuring actor Sanjana Sanghi released on digital on July 24. The film left fans and celebs emotional as they saw the late actor one last time on celluloid.
A month after the late actor's final post-mortem report was submitted, the Mumbai police received his viscera report which ruled out any foul play. The viscera report of the late actor confirmed that there was no sign of poisoning, thereby refuting claims that the actor was allegedly strangulated to death.
The late actor's father filed an FIR against the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members in Patna. The case was filed under various sections, including abetment of suicide. Post which, a four-member team from Bihar arrived in Mumbai to collect the case diary and other important documents from Mumbai police.
In the FIR filed in Patna, SSR's father alleged that Rhea Chakraborty took money from the actor and instigated him to commit suicide. Singh also alleged that the doctors treating Sushant should also be examined. He suspects that the doctors may also be part of the plot.
After the FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty, actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a while, shared a post reading 'Truth Wins'. After the FIR was filed, Chakraborty's lawyer filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of case filed in Patna to Mumbai. In his application, her lawyer said Chakraborty is ready to cooperate in the investigation and alleged that it was illegal to file a case in Bihar when the investigation is already going on in Mumbai.
The case has taken a huge turn with Patna police carrying out an independent inquiry. However, minister Anil Deshmukh assured that the case will be investigated by the Mumbai police. A source from Mumbai police told mid-day that if the late actor's father would have given the kind of details he gave to Bihar police, they too would have filed a similar case.
On July 30, a team of Bihar police arrived at Kotak Mahindra's Bank in Bandra West branch to collect details about the bank account of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In another development, the late actor's family filed a caveat with the Supreme Court to not allow actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to be heard in the court.
Meanwhile, it was revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was a director in two companies, along with his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Besides the family, the Bihar government has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court against actress Rhea Chakraborty's petition.
Sources revealed that former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will represent the Bihar government defending its probe. The Bihar government would support Rajput's father in the apex court and also oppose the transfer of FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty from Patna to Mumbai.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also swung into action and sought details of the case from the state police. The agency has sought a copy of the FIR to understand the bank transactions to the tune of Rs 25 crore and also sought the details from the banks about two companies owned by Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea's family.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput started his career as a Television actor and got fame with the show Pavitra Rishta. At the peak of his career, he left TV to make a mark in the film industry. After making his debut in Kai Po Chee, Rajput featured in Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath, and Sonchiriya. He is best remembered for his most prominent role as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2007 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his flat in Bandra. While the actor's death left the world shocked and saddened, there have been lot of twists and turns in the death case. The case has once again put a highlight on insider-outsider debate in Bollywood and many prominent names from the film industry have been quizzed by the Mumbai police. The actor's demise has left a huge void in the industry and many questions still remain unanswered. Here's all you need to know about the actor's suicide case and investigation so far.
(All photos/mid-day photographers, Yogen Shah, Pallav Pallival SSR Instagram)
