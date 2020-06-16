Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital, paid respects to Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty after visiting Cooper hospital, where the mortal remains of Sushant Singh Rajput are kept, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday visited Cooper Hospital where his body was kept before being taken for cremation. Chakraborty, a close friend of the late actor will be questioned by the Police in connection with his untimely demise. The 'Kai Po Che' actor's family flew down from to Mumbai from Patna to perform his last rites.

The provisional post mortem report of Bollywood actor has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe said on Monday. Rajput had allegedly killed himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai by hanging on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.

"Provisional postmortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushanth Singh Rajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging," Trimukhe said.

The post mortem has been conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors and politicians from across the nation have taken it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever