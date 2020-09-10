Rhea Chakraborty's bail to be decided on Friday, says Mumbai court

A special court in Mumbai said on Thursday that the bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik will be heard on Friday.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

After spending the night at the NCB office, on Wednesday, she was shifted to the Byculla jail.

In the 20-page bail application, Rhea stated that she is "innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever. The applicant has been falsely implicated in the present case".

The application also stated that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from the Rhea, and "the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to small quantities", thus the offence is bailable in nature.

"The allegations against the present applicant would at the most make out a case of purchasing small quantities of drugs which is in essence a bailable offence. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offenders," the application read.

Rhea has also claimed that "during her custody, the applicant was coerced into making self- incriminatory confessions". "That by her Application dated 8th September 2020, the Applicant has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions," it added.

"The applicant was summoned by the Respondents and interrogated for hours on the 6th, 7th and 8th of September 2020 at the NCB office. The Applicant had no access to any legal advice during her questioning when she was interrogated for a minimum of 8 hours at a stretch by multiple male officers… There was not a single lady officer who interrogated the present Applicant as mandated by law," the application read further.

The court had rejected her bail application on Tuesday. The NCB had told the court that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The NCB, however, had said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days. Immediately after her arrest, the 28-year-old Rhea was taken for medical tests including COVID-19 test to the civic-run Sion hospital in Central Mumbai.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.

