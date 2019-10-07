Rhea Kapoor and family wish Karan Boolani 'Happy Birthday' on Instagram

Unlike Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, her sister Rhea Kapoor doesn't stay much in limelight. She was in the news last year when she co-produced Veere Di Wedding that did extremely well at the box-office. Coming to her world beyond films, she's rumoured to be dating filmmaker Karan Boolani and even wished him Happy Birthday on her Instagram account. Their pictures together are all about love, take a look:

View this post on Instagram Thanks for putting up with me @karanboolani happy birthday A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) onOct 5, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

Next in line was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who also had an equally adorable post and followed by this was Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor. Check out their wishes right here:

Kapoor and Boolani haven't confirmed their relationship yet, and continue to enjoy their privacy. Coming to Sonam, there are reports she has signed Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which shall be the remake of the Korean film, Blind. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor.

