Rhea Sharma: My YRHPK character is like Deepika Padukone's from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Rhea Sharma says that she can relate a lot to her role in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Key

Rhea Sharma in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Key

If you loved actor Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, you are surely going to be a fan of actor Rhea Sharma's character in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Key. The actor says plays the role of Mishti in the show. "My character is somewhat like Deepika's character from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani as she also lives like a normal girl who wears simple western clothes. She is also reserved and is into her own shell and later she meets few people who make her feel comfortable and happy. In the show, Mishti also wants that one person who makes her feel happy and that's why she gets comfortable around Abir," she says.

The actor says that she can relate a lot to her role. "I relate to the character of Mishti a lot because she is a reserved girl and sometimes I am also reserved and I also wear glasses like her," she says.

There have been lots of twists and turns in the story and the drama seems to have connected to the audiences. Talking about this, she says, "The way the story is moving forward, I think it is quite relatable to the audience as nothing is unrealistic as these kinds of situations can happen in anyone's life. I think the audiences are loving the characters."

In fact, the actor adds that this has become quite a trend in the industry today. "The kind of content which is created is because of the demand, as the audience is changing and they want something new so the shows are being created accordingly. Also, now actors are being appreciated for their talent and their work and not by the kind of shows they are doing," she says.

TV is known for its deadlines, however, Rhea says that she manages just fine. "I just try to do my work which is at hand, and I do one thing at a time and don't try to jump into multiple things together. Also with everyone's support, I try to complete things on time and do not pressure myself," she says.

She adds, "Once you start doing a daily soap then it becomes your life as you have to give at least 12-13 hrs a day. When I get time I go home and sleep, I meet my parents twice or thrice a month and I go out with them for dinner but most of the time I am on the sets."

Meanwhile, talking about her bong with actor Shaheer Shaikh, she says, "The bond is really nice and he is a very good co-actor. We have scenes together as we have started approaching the love story in the show. Earlier we used to hardly talk and there were many retakes but now the bond has become better as we have got to know each."

