Richa Chadha bats for children's safety

bollywood

In a country that reportedly has 10.13 million child labourers, Richa Chadha says that it is the duty of every citizen to do their bit for children's rights.

Richa Chadha

"I'm elated to be part of this campaign that is doing its share to help create a safer environment for kids," says Richa Chadha, who pledged her support to UNICEF's Go Blue campaign on the occasion of World Children's Day yesterday.

Aiming to promote a safer environment for kids and raise funds for their education, the global campaign has seen several celebrities — including David Beckham, Liam Neeson, Bobby Millie Brown and Orlando Bloom, among others —put their might behind it.

"Lack of education, child trafficking and child labour are issues that are plaguing the society today. We must do everything we can to help battle them. Even today many children are exposed to unsafe situations when they should actually be in school getting an education," laments the actor, who is the only Indian celebrity to be chosen for this initiative.

