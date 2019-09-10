Richa Chadha: Can't sum up truth in 280 characters

With the story revolving around a rape case, Richa Chadha's upcoming courtroom drama, Section 375, gives a glimpse of how the Indian law is sometimes misused. The Ajay Bahl-directed venture also lightly touches upon the recent phenomenon of social media trials and how it can adversely affect legal proceedings.

At a time when the Internet has given users a platform to share their views, Chadha points out that it also comes with its perils. One of the more vocal actors on social media, she emphasises that netizens need to exercise more caution before passing judgments on current affairs. "The Internet isn't a medium that encourages dialogue or debate. You can't sum up the truth in 280 characters. Also, social media is quite easy to manipulate. Anyone can buy a hashtag or a trend. Hence, one should be wise not to judge things purely on the basis of social media," she argues.

Chadha claims that the advent of social media has, on occasions, made it all the more difficult for public to sift fact from hearsay. "In India, people on social media are quick to pronounce someone guilty or innocent basis reading headlines or posts, alone. In such a scenario, the truth suffers."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates