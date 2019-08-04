Richa Chadha: Gangrape of child a 'national embarrassment'

bollywood

Richa Chadha has expressed anger on the news of a three-year-old being raped and brutally beheaded in Jamshedpur

Richa Chadha at an event in Mumbai. Pic/Agencies

Richa Chadha has expressed anger on the news of a three-year-old being raped and brutally beheaded in Jamshedpur. The actress took to Twitter to condemn the incident and questioning why the prime accused Rinku Sahu is out on bail, and noting that Sahu's mother is a police officer.

"Rinku Sahu, the lowlife who took turns to rape and behead a 3 YEAR OLD CHILD, with help from monstrous friends in Jamshedpur, was also OUT ON BAIL, cuz his mother, a police officer, got him out. Now this case! What a colossal national embarrassment! Shame on our society!" the actress said.

Rinku Sahu, the lowlife who took turns to rape and behead a 3 YEAR OLD CHILD, with help from monstrous friends in Jamshedpur, was also OUT ON BAIL,cuz his mother, a police officer, got him out. Now this case !â¬Âï¸ÂWhat a colossal, national embarrassment! Shame on our society! https://t.co/DnthYH990M — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 3, 2019

On July 24, a three-year-old child, who was sleeping next to her mother on a platform of Tatanagar railway station, was kidnapped by Rinku Sahu and two other men. As per police report, the toddler was taken to a place near the station where she was gangraped, strangled to death and then beheaded.

Meanwhile, the police have identified the prime accused Rinku Sahu as a repeat offender. It has also come to light that Sahu, whose mother is a police officer, had been arrested earlier for kidnapping a minor but was let out on bail.

Actress Anushka Sharma had also tweeted yesterday condemning the barbaric incident, and urged that the rapists be given severe punishment, so that anyone else shudders before even thinking of committing such a heinous crime.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates