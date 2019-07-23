Richa Chadha gears up for her first action film, here's the first look

bollywood

While the details of the project are kept under wraps, it is reported that Richa Chadha-starrer film will be directed by a debutant director, an Indian residing in the US.

Richa Chadha is soon set to star in her first-ever action thriller film. The actress who is known to give power packed intense performances and some epic comedic roles will for the first time dabble into the genre of an action thriller.

While the details of the project are kept under wraps, it is reported that the film will be directed by a debutant director, an Indian residing in the US. Richa plays an undercover agent and will be required to go through immense training for the film to adapt to the physical demands of their role having to perform her own stunts and do some high intense action sequences.

The film be will Hinglish and will be shoot in Mumbai and Delhi. Apart from this, Richa has an impressive line-up of films coming ahead including courtroom drama Section 375, the Shakeela biopic, Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and the season 2 of the international Emmy nominated series, Inside Edge.

A source reveals, "Richa will be doing intense training for the film including kickboxing, agility training and conditional strength training. The film will go on floors in November."

